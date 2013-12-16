PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 17

WELLINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Critical eye on Avatar deal: The Government is talking up lavishing taxpayers’ dollars on Avatar sequels - but the Treasury has already panned the spending as a turkey.

Desperate house buyers turn to finance firms: New Zealanders forced out of the housing market by new lending restrictions are increasingly turning to finance companies to boost their deposits, new figures show.

Investors upset at appeal by fraudster: David Ross’s appeal against his jail sentence has been labelled a “poke in the eye” to the 700 plus investors he stole about NZ$115 million from.

Dairy rival plays down Fonterra pricing gap concerns: The chairman of the country’s second biggest dairy processor has played down Fonterra’s concerns at the large gap between international milk powder and cheese prices.

Banks put heat on finance companies: Finance companies and credit unions are gradually growing their lending, but profits are down sharply in the face of increased competition from banks, according to the latest KPMG annual report card on the sector.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Mayor Len Brown told: Shape up or ship out: Mayor Len Brown has lost a firm grip on the Super City after an unprecedented message from councillors yesterday to shape up or ship out.

Govt taking stake in films: Changes to funding for the screen industry will see larger taxpayer rebates for blockbuster movies and the Government will effectively become a shareholder in some New Zealand films and television programmes as it moves from direct grants to taking up to 40 per cent equity in an attempt to recoup some of the profits.

Brash talks Hide up to return as Act leader: Don Brash, the man who forced Rodney Hide out of his job as Act leader, approached him recently to urge him to return to the party leadership and to run for Act in Epsom.

Spending surges in build-up to Christmas: New Zealanders have spent more than NZ$2.2 billion on their Eftpos cards in the first two weeks of December, with 3.6 million transactions last Friday alone, Paymark figures show.

Jetstar plans Dreamliner flights to Oz: Jetstar will raise the transtasman travel stakes next year by putting on one of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners - but for a limited time only.

Probe into Chorus trading: The Financial Markets Authority says it will investigate the trading of shares in Chorus after receiving a complaint about unusual price movements on Friday.

