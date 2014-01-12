PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Jan 13

WELLINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Experience slashed in Govt job cuts: Older public servants have borne the brunt of recent government job cuts.

Businesses call for R&D incentives: New Zealand businesses are calling for the Government to offer research and development incentives as the economy gears up for a year of growth, according to a Grant Thornton survey.

Bank makes a ‘smuggler’ of Kiwi on holiday: A Kiwi on an intrepid journey to India unintentionally ended up ‘smuggling’ currency into the country, thanks to Kiwibank.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Time to shine: Sunny days tipped for growing solar industry: Global demand for solar panels is expected to hit a three-year high this year and a local company says falling prices are set to spark “explosive growth in solar energy in New Zealand”.

Rubicon worth twice share price, say experts: Listed forestry investment company Rubicon is potentially worth more than twice its share price, according to global research firm Edison. Rubicon shares, which are thinly traded, last sold for 37c.

Telecom in the dark about Xtra users’ email problem: Hackers are using New Zealanders’ email accounts to send out thousands of spam messages, and Telecom admits it still doesn’t know the cause or scale of the problem.

