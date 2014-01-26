PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Jan 27

WELLINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Have-nots’ central to Labour’s policies: Labour leader David Cunliffe will promise to help low-income families and pledge extra cash for early childhood education today as he tries to seize the political initiative from the Government.

Yeastie Boys brewing up for UK festival: A 50,000 litre batch of beer brewed especially for one million United Kingdom punters has local craft beer brewery Yeastie Boys fizzing at the prospect of tapping into more offshore markets.

Bank profits linked to clients’ digital needs: Banks which fail to adapt to consumer’s changing digital needs could be risking as much as half of their net profits, according to a report by global business adviser McKinsey & Company.

Broker taking a conservative view on Summerset: Summerset’s new aged care facilities expected to open this year have given broker Forsyth Barr a more conservative view of the company’s likely performance for the next few years.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Brown pressed to reveal payment: Expectations are rising for a settlement by Auckland Mayor Len Brown towards the NZ$100,000-plus cost of a review into his extramarital affair to be made public.

Labour aims to help kindy kid families: Parents with preschool-age children are expected to be the big winners from Labour leader David Cunliffe’s State of the Nation address today.

Tech veteran joins project to help NZ firms access US: It’s no surprise, really, that US tech entrepreneur Craig Elliott has been appointed a director of the Kiwi Landing Pad, the San Francisco-based hub for high-growth NZ tech businesses wanting to establish their businesses in the States.

Kiwis flock to fly on strong dollar: Kiwis are riding the strong New Zealand dollar overseas and using their newfound purchasing power to enjoy more sights and experiences while they are there.

