PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Jan 31

WELLINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters)





DOMINION POST

Let’s just get on and do it, says Mateparae: Now is the right time to look at choosing a fresh flag, Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae says.

Paid parental leave to grow: Paid parental leave is tipped to be extended by at least extra four weeks as the Government drafts its response to Labour’s push to boost the taxpayer funded allowance.

Briscoes profits where others struggle: Briscoe Group expects to increase its full-year net profit by at least 9 per cent to NZ$33 million, in sharp contrast to profit warnings issued by some other listed retailers recently.

Merger would dominate insurance market: broker: The proposed sale of New Zealand’s number three insurance company to the market leader is likely to raise competition concerns, insurance brokers say.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Act hopeful: I won’t hijack party policy: Act leadership hopeful Jamie Whyte says he does not want to impose his own views about drug liberalisation on to the Act Party.

More tourists but spending drops: Tourists are arriving in record numbers but the high New Zealand dollar is crimping spending.

NZ$60m toilet paper plant upgrade to fight Asian imports: New Zealand’s biggest toilet paper supplier expects a NZ$60 million upgrade of its Bay of Plenty manufacturing facility to fight competition from growing Asian imports.

Four years jail for ‘incompetent’ forex trader: A victim of an “incompetent” foreign exchange trader whose failed Ponzi scheme inflicted loses of about NZ$1.5 million on investors says his quality of life took a hit when his “significant” portfolio vanished.

