PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb 14

WELLINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Countdown denies standover tactics: Countdown insists it has nothing to hide from the Commerce Commission, as the regulator confirms it is looking into claims of anti-competitive behaviour.

Kiwi CEOs more positive than Oz counterparts: New Zealand bosses are upbeat about their business prospects in 2014 and the global economic outlook, even as they fear more regulation, a survey has found.

Gas find could transform South’s economy: The latest deepwater oil and gas exploration well has started drilling off the South Island coast near Dunedin, targeting a prospect likely to be “gas prone” and potentially holding many trillions of cubic feet of gas.

Retail vehicle sales boost Turners: Turners Auctions shares hit an eight-year high yesterday as it prepares to properly sink its teeth into new sales avenues during 2014.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Jones’ claims adds fuel to fiery clash between food rivals: The allegations against Countdown owner Progressive Enterprises have stoked the already fierce rivalry between the supermarket and the Mad Butcher, who have both previously laid complaints with the advertising watchdog about misleading claims.

Team NZ say crew were consulted over lay-day: Team New Zealand say crew members were consulted about the decision to take a lay-day at a crucial time during last year’s failed America’s Cup campaign.

Door shut on Eminem support act: Eminem’s support act has been banned from the country two days before the Western Springs concert after Immigration NZ deemed them a threat to the public.

