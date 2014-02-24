PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb 25

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Ross deal disgusts investors: The wife and children of the man behind New Zealand’s biggest fraud will keep assets worth more than NZ$1 million - to the disgust of hundreds of cheated investors.

Consumers could feel Chorus cash-crunch: Chorus may squeeze through its NZ$1 billion-cash crunch but at a cost to consumers that will see network faults take longer to fix and long waits for those unable to get broadband.

Kiwibank’s SAP move criticised: The rollout of Kiwibank’s new core banking system could become a “nightmare”, warns a business consultant with experience of software provider SAP.

Net profit rises but is Sky falling?: Sky TV’s days of holding a virtual pay-TV monopoly could be numbered, as Telecom’s proposed ShowMeTV joins Quickflix to nip at the broadcaster’s heels, media analysts say.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Bonus for 100,000 workers: More than 100,000 low-paid workers will get a pay rise in little more than a month after the Government yesterday said the minimum wage would rise by 50c an hour to $14.25 from April 1.

PM: no more SOEs to sell after Genesis: The National Government’s flagship partial asset sales policy will end in the next month with the sale of Genesis Energy, given there is little left worth selling, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday.

Analysts split on merit of Spark rebranding: Analysts are divided over Telecom’s Spark rebrand and foray into internet TV with some labelling it a “bold approach” and others a “minor distraction”.

Precinct’s plan boosted to NZ$500m: Precinct Properties is planning a NZ$200 million five-building Wynyard Quarter campus as well as the NZ$300 million 32-level Downtown tower.

Kiwibank feels squeeze on margins: Kiwibank expects to continue to grow its profits in the second half of its financial year but says it will face challenges from rising interest rates and more people moving on to fixed mortgage rates.

Chorus working to counter reductions: Chorus says it isn’t relying on High Court action or an appeal to the Commerce Commission to reduce the changes it has to make to its business after broadband price cuts.

