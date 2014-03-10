PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 11

WELLINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

IRD redundancies costly for Kiwi taxpayers: Inland Revenue has forked out about $400,000 each to two staff laid off as part of a major restructuring that cost taxpayers $40 million in redundancy payments.

Banks will cover XP internet banking: People who access internet banking on computers running Windows XP will continue to be covered if their accounts are hacked, after Microsoft stops supporting the operating system next month, banks have decided.

Seabed mining ‘science robust’: As Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) outlined why it wants to vacuum the Taranaki seabed for millions of tonnes of iron sand, opponents held a “silent protest” calling for a moratorium on all seabed mining.

Dairy farmers defend themselves against survey result: Farmers are hitting back at a survey that found Kiwis believe the dairy industry is contributing to degradation of the country’s water quality.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

‘US ties’ behind Oz nuclear stance: Prime Minister John Key says Australia’s uranium industry and close United States defence ties are factors behind reports Australian diplomats under Tony Abbott’s Government worked to undermine a New Zealand-led push for nuclear disarmament.

Early election avoids clashes: PM: Prime Minister John Key has claimed a potential clash with the G20 Summit in Australia is behind his decision to set the election two months earlier than usual, but his political rivals say he is going early to avoid a voter backlash from rising power prices and mortgage-rate hikes.

Waikato struggles with dry conditions: Extremely dry conditions have emerged in patches across parts of the North Island - Waikato, Waitomo, Auckland and western parts of Northland.

Software to aid NZX probes: Stock market operator the NZX hopes to streamline its handling of insider trading and market manipulation complaints in a deal with crime analytics software provider Wynyard Group.

Manufacturers expect revenue rise - survey: The country’s small and medium-sized manufacturers have experienced a remarkable turnaround in the past year and most businesses in the sector are expecting revenue growth in the coming 12 months, says accounting software maker MYOB.

