PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - March 12

WELLINGTON, March 12 (Reuters)

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key wants referendum on new flag before 2017: The flying of the New Zealand flag at half mast during next year’s Anzac Day 100-year anniversary commemorations at Gallipoli could start the countdown toward its replacement with a new design.

VIPs bring big security planning: A visit by up to six of the world’s most powerful leaders before and after November’s G20 meeting could involve a security operation as large as that for the Rugby World Cup, experts say.

Parity with A$ expected in next year: Most businesses believe the New Zealand and Australian dollars will reach parity at some point in the next year, according to an ASB survey.

Hong Kong trade mission targets NZ food, beverage: The New Zealand food and beverage industry has received a boost, with visiting Hong Kong trade development councillor Fred Lam keen to partner importers from the city with New Zealand producers.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Some NZ passports miss ‘stolen’ check: New Zealand border authorities concede not every traveller’s passport is checked with Interpol to determine it isn’t stolen.

F&P thinks big with $4b goal: Fisher & Paykel Appliances has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art new research and development hub at its East Tamaki headquarters that will allow the company to take on 160 additional Auckland-based engineers.

Grab low rates, say brokers: Mortgage brokers are urging borrowers to fix the interest rates on their loans and say it’s not too late despite an expected increase in the official cash rate tomorrow.

UFB contract changes don’t help Chorus: analysts: Ultra-fast broadband contract changes don’t address the fundamental problems Chorus is facing from wholesale broadband price cuts, say analysts.

