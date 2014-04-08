PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - April 9

WELLINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Welcome to the bureaucrat capital: Wellington is home to more public servants than at any time since at least 2000 - and the capital has the greatest share of the bureaucracy since National took office in 2008.

Policy changes urged to boost mining: Better promotion, policies and regulation, including a NZ$70 million plan to survey the country, could treble the mining industry, at present worth NZ$1.1 billion a year in exports.

Postie Plus reports bigger first-half loss: Struggling national clothing retailer Postie Plus says it is in talks with “a number of parties” about investing in the company which has posted a NZ$3.8 million half-year loss.

Education firm considers dual-listing: The general manager of an education company tipped to float on the ASX and NZX says if it does list, it would be well subscribed. Brokers Macquarie Capital and UBS are touting New Zealand-based Intueri Education Group to potential investors ahead of an imminent float in New Zealand and Australia.

User group welcomes Chorus result: Chorus’ courtroom defeat over Commerce Commission-mandated price cuts for access to its copper network may spell more certainty for investors and lower prices for consumers, analysts say.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Minister was warned of pressure on suppliers: Commerce Minister Craig Foss has revealed that he was warned about supermarkets putting pressure on New Zealand suppliers a month before Labour raised concerns about it, but he says the warnings did not specifically mention blackmail or extortion.

Xero caught in market dive: Xero chief executive Rod Drury is “extremely confident” the market will return to technology stocks as slumping United States sentiment helped pull the accounting software maker’s share price down to a four-month low.

Finding skilled workers is a hard task, says survey: The number of businesses who say it is getting harder to find the skilled workers they need is well above the long-term average, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research reports, and a survey by Statistics New Zealand sheds some light on what they are likely to do about it.

Middle East hot for Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin Patch says it could open up to 40 more stores across the Middle East, a lucrative region for children’s clothing retailers where big families are the norm.

Swiss member of ‘Gardening Club’ freight cartel fined NZ$3.1m: Swiss air freight company Kuehne + Nagel International has been penalised NZ$3.1 million by a High Court judge for being part of a “hard-core cartel” that used gardening codewords to try to disguise itself.

