PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - April 14

WELLINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Inflation expected to climb inexorably: Annual inflation is expected to be steady at 1.6 per cent in figures out this week but that will not stop the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates this month.

Wines go down royally: With speculation rife the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant, the question at the back of everyone’s minds at Amisfield Winery yesterday was - will she or won’t she be sampling the wine? And she did.

CricHQ delivers master stroke: Scoring a deal with global mobile phone company Nokia could drive CricHQ to more than two million users, the company’s greatest stroke of its four-year career.

Labour pledges funding to fight kauri dieback: Labour has pledged NZ$20 million ($17.37 million) to help save New Zealand’s kauri forests from kauri dieback disease though the Government has dismissed the move as late and lazy.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Harawira shrugs off defections danger over Dotcom deal: Mana Party leader Hone Harawira has indicated he’s prepared to lose senior party figures such as founding member Sue Bradford over a proposed link with Kim Dotcom’s Internet Party.

Red Sheds revamp on track: The Warehouse Group boss Mark Powell says the company’s turnaround strategy is heading in the right direction but an overhaul of its core Red Sheds business still needs to deliver a bigger lift in profit.

NZ fertility services firm establishes clinic in Malaysia: Fertility Associates, the country’s largest fertility services provider, has opened its first clinic in Malaysia. The joint venture, established with Malaysian firm Qualitas Medical Group, is a response to the rising middle class in Malaysia and a growing demand for quality medical services, says Fertility Associates chief executive Alex Price.

Capital swift to make use of fibre: Wellington’s small-and-medium-sized businesses have outpaced their counterparts in other centres in getting connected to ultra-fast broadband, with a quarter of the firms who took part in a survey saying they are hooked up to a fibre-based internet network.

