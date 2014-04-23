PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - April 24

WELLINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

West Ham United set for Wellington visit: New Zealand’s only English Premier League player will be the star attraction at Westpac Stadium in July, with confirmation that Winston Reid’s West Ham United will play the Wellington Phoenix.

- - - -

Migration nears record levels: Migration looks headed back to the boom levels of 40,000 a year seen a decade ago, but that is not expected to spark another round of rapidly rising house prices seen in the early 2000s, economists say.

- - - -

FMC faces claim over property loan losses: A company owned by Christchurch and Dunedin lawyers may face a claim of several million dollars for losses on loans to property developers and property investors.

- - - -

Georgie Pie serves McDonald’s well: The relaunch of Georgie Pie has served fast food chain McDonald’s well, with its New Zealand business posting a 5.8 per cent lift in revenue to NZ$216.6 million in the year to December 31.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Labour promises pensions to all vets: All war veterans would be eligible for a veteran’s pension under a Labour government, leader David Cunliffe said yesterday.

- - - -

Web-security firm strikes Telstra deal potentially worth ‘tens of millions’: New Zealand cyber-security firm Mako Networks says a deal it has struck with Australia’s biggest telecommunications provider is potentially worth tens of millions of dollars and will greatly expand its reach across the Tasman.

- - - -

Bosses average 6.4 years: Research suggests there is no “magic number” for chief executive tenure in this country, with the most poorly performing companies having a mix of short and long-serving bosses.

- - - -

Germans flock to Hobbit country: Germany has overtaken Japan to become New Zealand’s fifth-biggest source of tourists and the royal visit has increased interest in other key markets.

- - - -

Abano shareholders call meeting to challenge board: Abano Healthcare shareholders Peter Hutson and James Reeves invoked their rights under the Companies Act to call for an extraordinary general meeting next Monday to consider a resolution to dump Trevor Janes as chairman and freshen the rest of the board.

- - - -