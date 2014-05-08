PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 9

WELLINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Disaster plan moves Government to Auckland: Emergency plans to evacuate Parliament to Auckland if a major earthquake struck the capital have been unveiled by the Government.

- - - -

Genesis’ sales rethink has knock-on effect: Genesis Energy will stop selling door to door, and other utility companies may follow before a change in regulations. The country’s largest electricity and gas retailer says it will no longer use the sales practice after consistent feedback from customers that they were sick of the interruptions.

- - - -

Warehouse Group’s sales boost mediocre: analyst: Higher sales by The Warehouse Group have been labelled mediocre in light of the retailer’s ongoing extensive store revamp programme.

- - - -

Profit of NZ$400m in ‘solid’ half-year: Home loan lending restrictions have taken their toll on the Bank of New Zealand’s profit, which rose only modestly to NZ$400 million in the half year to March 31, after adjusting for accounting noise.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

New property plan for downtown Auckland: The Auckland Council is in talks to privatise a section of Queen Elizabeth Square as part of a NZ$300 million redevelopment by Precinct Properties of the Downtown Shopping Centre, say sources.

- - - -

Woodhouse drawn into donor saga: Former Building and Construction Minister Maurice Williamson lobbied Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse about rule changes for wealthy foreign investors sought by businessman and National Party donor Donghua Liu, Mr Woodhouse has confirmed.

- - - -

Government stubbing out duty-free cigarette stock-ups: The days of bulk-buying cigarettes at the border are over after the Government revealed its latest anti-smoking policy would cut the duty-free allowance from 10 cigarette packs to two. The policy was expected to wipe between NZ$7 million and NZ$8 million off Auckland airport’s revenue.

- - - -

Z to freeze out rivals with yoghurt: Z Energy is forecasting a boost in earnings this year and is set to roll out its latest weapon in the cut-throat battle of the forecourt - frozen yoghurt.

- - - -

Fletcher downgraded on slow Canterbury rebuild: Fletcher Building, which holds the mandate managing the Earthquake Commission’s repair programme in Christchurch, faces the prospect of sharply lower earnings than previously forecast because of a slower Canterbury rebuild, according to an analyst report.

- - - -