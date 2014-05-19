PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 20

WELLINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Second internet cable planned: Southern Cross Cable’s near monopoly over international internet traffic appears to be dangling by a thread. After years of failed ventures and dashed hopes, Hawaiki Cable chief executive Remi Galasso said his company was just a few weeks away from confirming it would build a competing US$300 million (NZ$350m) cable linking New Zealand and Australia to the United States.

Plant could lose $20m after ruling on lieu days: New Zealand Aluminium Smelters bosses are focusing on keeping the Tiwai Pt smelter afloat as they decide whether to appeal an employment court decision that will cost them millions.

Hilton to be capital’s gain: A new five-star Hilton Hotel with a vast conference centre could be open and taking bookings in Wellington within three years.

Auckland set to be top airport for Chinese travellers: Auckland Airport is within reach of becoming the top Australasian holidaymaker destination for Chinese visitors, airport boss Adrian Littlewood says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Labour and Greens support law change: Labour and Greens have pulled their support for a law change which cracks down on migrant exploitation because of their concern about significant new powers including warrantless searches of migrants’ homes.

City’s $7b plan to pull in tourists: Seaplanes, America’s Cup yacht charters and the Auckland Harbour Bridge SkyPath are among forecast visitor experiences tipped to help lift Auckland’s annual tourism income.

Support for gains tax: A capital gains tax would reduce the price it is rational for an investor to pay for a property by as much as 23 per cent, Westpac economists say.

Roadblock ahead for NZ log prices: New Zealand log prices appear to have levelled out after a strong run over the last year and could be on their way down if market conditions in China deteriorate, economists said.

CEO hopes for end to dispute: Abano Healthcare’s long-running dispute with two rebel shareholders has been a distraction for its board and a special meeting next month will hopefully put the matter to rest, says chief executive Alan Clarke.

