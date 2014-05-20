PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 21

WELLINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

NZ$270m dam scheme at risk of being ‘put on ice’: The proposed Ruataniwha dam is resting on a knife-edge, with big investors pulling out and a draft resource consent that makes the NZ$270 million project unworkable, according to the company behind it.

Rural headwinds predicted: The good times for the agricultural sector are starting to wind down, but farmers remain buoyant about the industry, according to the latest BNZ Rural Wrap.

Trustpower pushes bundling strategy: Buying broadband and electricity from the same company is becoming more common as Trustpower makes a bigger grab for the telecommunications market.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Mystery top cricketer gives ICC statement: A New Zealand cricketing great - in addition to current captain Brendon McCullum, Lou Vincent and Andre Adams - is among those to have given a statement to the International Cricket Council Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

Banks trial: Sparks fly as Dotcom takes stand: Kim Dotcom told the High Court at Auckland yesterday he is not making up stories about donations to John Banks’ failed 2010 Auckland mayoralty bid, and is not persuading others to back his version of events.

Auckland Council investments sail on: A turnaround in the fortunes of the council-owned Ports of Auckland has helped explode the myth that companies need to be listed on the NZX in order to perform, says Gary Swift, chief executive of Auckland Council Investments.

Confidence in capital markets lifts: Confidence in the capital markets has lifted in the past year, a Financial Markets Authority survey has found, but the regulator’s boss says more work is needed on repairing the damage to investor trust caused by finance company collapses.

Dairy boss picks industry evolution: The acquisition by French food giant Danone of two New Zealand dairy companies last month signals a new phase in the evolution of the local dairy industry - one in which manufacturers will get closer to their brands, says Synlait Milk managing director John Penno.

