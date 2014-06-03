PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 4

WELLINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Capping mortgages an option: The Reserve Bank has not ruled out capping mortgages based on incomes, a move its British counterpart is considering to cool Britain’s property market.

Falling dairy price to hit terms of trade: A key bright spot of the stronger economy, the best terms of trade in 40 years, is set to lose some of its glow, as export prices turn down, especially for dairy products.

Directors warn of rebels’ documents: Abano Healthcare’s directors have warned investors of a proxy voting form sent out by rebel shareholders Peter Hutson and James Reeves.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ officer in China to look into Liu role: A senior police officer in China will investigate a wealthy businessman’s involvement in a bribery trial and subsequent citizenship application in New Zealand.

Hunt on to find Postie Plus buyer: The administrators of Postie Plus say they are talking to potential buyers for the clothing retailer, but a sharebroker reckons “poor and suffering” stockholders could end up with nothing to show for their investment.

Chinese firms’ NZ$55.5m land deal allowed: One of China’s biggest road toll businesses has permission to sell land around Auckland to an associated company in a NZ$55.5 million deal.

