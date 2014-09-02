PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept. 3

WELLINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Leaders debate reveals more even contest: Call it a tie. Prime Minister John Key and David Cunliffe went head to head in the Press leaders debate in a far more even contest than the first televised TVNZ debate.

Judith Collins: Cunliffe is a moron: Former minister Judith Collins isn’t pulling any punches at critics after she quit last weekend - calling Labour leader David Cunliffe a “moron”. The embattled Papakura MP said she saw no option but to hand in her resignation as justice and ACC minister on Saturday after allegations she was “gunning” for the Serious Fraud Office boss.

Jetstar now over bumpy NZ start: Jetstar New Zealand was attracting more business customers, thanks to its improved standards of reliability, the company says. Grant Kerr, head of New Zealand operations for Jetstar, acknowledges that there was a period when the Australian-owned airline was often publicly criticised for breakdowns in communication with the general public.

McDonald’s aims to cut staff turnover: Kiwis don’t think McDonald’s is a good place to work, a view the company is trying to turn around. The fast food giant is running a campaign throughout the country to improve its corporate image and attract quality staff.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

PM condemns Slater as Cunliffe slams inquiry: National leader John Key condemned Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater for the first time during last night’s leaders’ debate, and confirmed that the blogger’s emails will form part of an inquiry into Judith Collins’ conduct.

Kingmaker Peters spells it out: No deal without a royal commission into Dirty Politics: Potential post-election kingmaker Winston Peters says a wide-ranging royal commission of inquiry into “Dirty Politics” allegations against National is a bottom line for NZ First.

Epsom - so true-blue it won’t vote for a National MP: Despite the lack of a beverage-based endorsement, the true-blue seat of Epsom remains dogged by controversy this election with the departure of Act MP John Banks and the Prime Minister’s tacit support of Act’s replacement candidate.

APN bang on with asset float timing, says analyst: A fund manager says Australia’s APN News & Media may have picked an opportune time to float its Kiwi assets, which include the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB and daily deal website GrabOne.

