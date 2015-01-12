PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Jan 13

WELLINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Little sign of rain as ground keeps getting drier: With large areas of the country drying out alarmingly quickly, weather forecasts are offering little hope of significant rainfall anytime soon.

- - - -

Late splurge boosts Christmas spending: Fresh data from the retail sector this week indicates that many shoppers left their buying until the post-Christmas bargain season or just until things were more relaxed.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Bank boss set to miss CPI target: Reserve Bank governor Graeme Wheeler’s job looks safe even if, as some forecasters suggest, inflation drops below the bank’s target range of an annual 1 to 3 per cent because of the slump in oil prices.

- - - -

Trade Me backs peer-to-peer idea with $7.7m for Harmoney: Robust investor interest meant peer-to-peer lending platform Harmoney could have easily tripled the size of its $10 million capital raising, says chief executive Neil Roberts.

- - - -

Business as usual for Shanton, for now: Shanton’s newly appointed voluntary administrator will discover the extent of the clothing chain’s debts by the end of this week.

- - - -