PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 10

WELLINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

OECD report: NZ needs more housing for poor, less obesity: New Zealand needs more housing for the poor, and less fat on the hips of the average Kiwi, according to a report from the OECD.

A close call, but Reserve Bank should leave interest rates on hold: The Reserve Bank should leave official interest rates unchanged at 3.5 per cent, but it is a line call, according to the NZIER Shadow Board.

Wellington super-city scrapped due to lack of public support: Another super-city style proposal for Wellington could be on the table within 12 months after plans to unite the region under one council were scuppered.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

DoC letter sparks trout farming fears: A letter from the Department of Conservation addressed to members of the Taupo Fishery Advisory Committee has been described as proposing “trout farming by stealth” and is certain to raise the ire of trout anglers and the tourist industry.

Milk producers must do more to maintain relevance: report: The scale of the decline in milk prices this year has shaken the belief there has been a step change in commodity prices driven by the insatiable demand for product from consumers in emerging markets, says KPMG in its latest Agribusiness Agenda.

Danone pins loss on ongoing fallout from Fonterra botulism scare: Danone Nutricia, the French-owned infant formula maker, has reported a full-year loss it attributes to the continuing effects of the Fonterra Co-operative Group’s botulism scare in August 2013.

Ministry tips rebound in farm sector: Cyclical lows for the dairy and forestry sectors are being partly offset by strength in the beef and horticulture sectors, but there’s no doubt difficult times lie ahead for many in the primary sector, says Ministry for Primary Industries director of sector policy Jarred Mair.

