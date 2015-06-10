PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 11

WELLINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Capital conundrum: Where to for Wellington after ditching super-city?: Anything less than a region-wide super-city will probably fall short of the reform Wellington needs to keep pace with Auckland, a local government expert says.

- - - -

Receivers say $9m down the drain in fictitious investment scheme: About 750 investors who put up about $9 million appear to have been duped in a bogus foreign exchange scheme run from Christchurch, receivers say.

- - - -

John Key: Auckland housing poses no risk to economy or banks: John Key denies the rising house prices are a threat to the banking system, after a report claimed a boom in Auckland was a threat to New Zealand’s economy.

- - - -

Animal welfare campaigner outraged over shipment: A massive shipment of 50,000 live sheep and 3000 cattle has sparked outrage from an animal welfare group.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Herne Bay NZ’s first $2 million suburb: Auckland has its first NZ$2 million suburb. The average home in Herne Bay is now worth NZ$2,003,300 according to CoreLogic data released exclusively to the Herald.

- - - -

Labour can’t avoid tough issues, says think-tank founder: One of the founders of a proposed Labour-aligned lobby group says it will make some in the party uncomfortable but Labour cannot avoid the tough issues it is facing.

- - - -

Fonterra heads on the block: Highly-paid head office managers are expected to be in Fonterra’s sights as it slashes hundreds of administrative jobs to cope with falling global milk prices.

- - - -

Threat of competition hits Air NZ stock: Air New Zealand shares fell by nearly 5 per cent after news that it could face competition on its lucrative direct routes to the United States from the world’s biggest carrier, American Airlines.

- - - -

Chicken farming firm ProTen raises NZ$36m to help it spread its wings: ProTen, an Australian chicken farming business whose shares trade on New Zealand’s Unlisted market, raised A$34 million (NZ$36.5 million) to fund growth and repay financing.

- - - -