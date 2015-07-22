PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 23

WELLINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Government ‘rubber stamps’ $6 billion worth of farm sales to overseas buyers - Phil Goff: The Government has “rubber stamped” $6 billion worth of farm sales to overseas investors over the past three years, Labour claims.

NZ King Salmon wants to move into Southland: A major Marlborough aquaculture player is interested in expanding into the south saying $100 million in investment and 150 jobs could be generated.

Xero to exceed $200m revenue but no US listing yet: Xero expects to exceed $200 million in revenue but will hold off from listing on a United States stock exchange.

Filipino rebuild workers reluctant to speak about exploitation: Migrant workers involved in the Christchurch rebuild are vulnerable to exploitation and poor living conditions - especially those from the Philippines, a new report says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Signs of El Nino system detected with some time to go: A growing El Nino in the Pacific Ocean looks set to bring dry “spring-like” conditions to New Zealand until early next year - but there is no way of knowing the extent of its impact this far out, forecasters say.

Bid to overturn SkyCity deal fails: A bid to repeal Government’s convention centre deal with SkyCity has failed by one vote in Parliament.

Market hungry for Council’s stakes in airport and port: Auckland Council’s shares in the city’s international airport and port facilities would be eagerly snapped up by investors should they be put on the market, say market players.

BNZ tips dairy price recovery: The Bank of New Zealand has lowered its 2015/16 milk price forecast for Fonterra to $3.80 a kg of milksolids from its previous forecast of $4.30, but says it expects dairy prices to recover late this year.

Innovation: Riding the new wave of equity raising: The latest member to join the equity crowdfunding market says they did so to disrupt the investment banking industry.

Zespri facing ‘headwinds’ after strong year: Kiwifruit marketer Zespri enjoyed a strong year in 2014/5 but faces “headwinds” in the year ahead from weakness in the euro and yen, and the return of Chile to the market after its biggest southern competitor bounced back from severe, crop-damaging frosts, chief executive Lain Jager has told the annual meeting today.

