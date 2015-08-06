PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Government withholds letter from Saudi sheikh: The Government is refusing to make public a letter to Prime Minister John Key from the Saudi sheikh at the centre of a controversial farm deal.

Government wants to win public trust to use personal data: The Government is appealing for outside help to win the public trust it needs to make more use of personal data.

Blenheim sawmill sold to Aussie company: A Blenheim sawmill which employs 85 people has been sold to an Australian timber company. Timberlink Australia says it plans to retain all staff at Flight Timber’s sawmill, off Battys Rd, and invest heavily in the region.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Top cop cleared over perjury accusation in Dotcom case: There is no evidence a top policeman committed perjury while giving evidence in a court case involving Kim Dotcom, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

Fonterra expected to announce milk price reduction today: Fonterra is expected to announce a sharp reduction in its farmgate milk price for 2015/6 today, potentially shaving billions off farmers’ total income for the year and putting more downward pressure on an already cooling economy.

Regional leaders reject Key’s claim on Chinese buyers: Regional leaders say they want foreign investment, but not in their houses, despite claims by Prime Minister John Key to the contrary.

Clothing stores fail as online sales soar: Jean Jones is the third local clothing chain to hit the rocks since the start of the year and experts say apparel retailers face an uphill battle.

Kathmandu ‘high on rhetoric’ - Duke: Briscoe Group’s Rod Duke has hit back this afternoon and says Kathmandu’s response to its takeover bid was “high on rhetoric and low on substance”.

