PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 14

WELLINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

‘Zero hours’ compensation rules set out in new workplace law: The Government has unveiled proposed law change to protect vulnerable workers but as expected stopped short of an out-right ban on zero hours contracts.

Would-be Kiwi jihadists talk about bringing IS brutality here - SIS boss: The Security Intelligence Service (SIS) is monitoring would-be Kiwi “jihadists” who openly talk about emulating barbaric Islamic State acts on New Zealand soil.

NZ Super Fund invests in US smart glass company: The New Zealand Superannuation Fund has taken a US$75 million (NZ$113m) stake in high-tech US company View, which makes dynamic-tinting glass.

Dairy farming governance still weak: Dairy farmers are being told there is no better time to sharpen the governance of their farm businesses than during this run of low milk prices.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Sign-up to Chinese infrastructure bank did not defy the US - officials: New Zealand told a wary United States of its involvement in a new Chinese infrastructure bank from the start and those conversations were never tense, officials say.

Fonterra cuts dairy auction volume: Fonterra says it is significantly reducing the amount of product it puts up for sale on the GlobalDairyTrade auction platform over the next 12 months.

Craft brewers on export drive: More than a third of New Zealand’s craft beer brewers are exporting and another third say they plan to expand into global markets within two years, an ANZ Bank industry survey shows.

English upbeat despite dairy woes: Finance Minister Bill English remains confident about the prospects for economic growth, despite recent dairy woes.

FMA tells funds to mind trades: The Financial Markets Authority is hammering home the message that it means business on issues such as market manipulation and insider trading.

