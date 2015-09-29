PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept 30

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Hundreds of Filipino migrant workers could be forced to leave New Zealand after being caught in a “black market” false document scam.

The scam, in which Filipino dairy farms sold fake work experience documents for up to $15,000, could result in visas being denied at the busiest time of year for farmers.

Rejected Lochinver Station buyer Shanghai Pengxin says it has yet to decide how to respond to the Government’s veto of its $88 million bid, and it is “speculation” that a court challenge is imminent or could be useful to test New Zealand’s overseas investment legislation.

The Government has declined Pengxin subsidiary Pure 100 Farm Ltd’s application to buy the rugged 14,000 hectare sheep and beef station on the Napier-Taupo road, saying the benefits to New Zealand were not “substantial and identifiable”.

Four out of five exporters expect sales to climb in the coming year, a new survey shows, with around a third expecting a substantial rise.

The 2015 exporters survey from ExportNZ - part of BusinessNZ - was drawn from more than 200 New Zealand exporters on their outlook for the coming year.

Around 32 per cent of businesses said they expected exports to rise substantially while 48 expected a slow increase.

The fishing industry has enjoyed a great hoki season and a 10,000-tonne cut in the total allowable commercial catch is just a sensible precaution, industry leaders say.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has announced that the hoki TACC for the 2015/16 fishing year, beginning on Thursday, will be reduced to 151,540 tonnes.

This reflected a “cautious approach” on the back of a low hoki biomass estimate in the sub-Antarctic, Guy said.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Plans for a sharemarket float of the Carters building supplies chain have been shelved amid ongoing market volatility that saw stocks tumble on exchanges from New Zealand to Japan yesterday.

Concern about China’s slowing economy, weak commodity prices and uncertainty surrounding the outlook for United States interest rates are keeping markets on edge.

Outdoor retailer Kathmandu is facing pressure to perform in the coming financial year after a poor 2015 full-year result. Despite this, chief executive Xavier Simonet is optimistic.

The Christchurch-based company announced it was closing its stores in the UK, but would continue to sell online there, after posting a $20.4 million net profit for the year ended July 31, down 51.6 per cent from the previous year. Aggressive discounting to move stock as well as decreased demand in Australia was blamed for the lower profit.

Fonterra executives will have their work cut out convincing farmers to reduce their use of what has been a key feed supplement over the past 10 years - palm kernel.

The co-op last week said it was taking steps to “future proof” the co-operative’s position as a world-leading and trusted producer of pasture-based milk products.

Executives are meeting farmers to discuss last week’s annual results, and the palm kernel issue is likely to feature.

Infratil and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund will sell almost one-third of Z Energy in a co-ordinated sale, rounding out a profitable five-year investment in the former Shell petrol station assets that were spruced up and listed on the NZX in 2013.

Infratil will sell its 20 per cent cornerstone holding via an overnight bookbuild process, offering 80 million shares at between $6 and $6.20, a discount to Z Energy’s $6.63 record high closing price. NZ Super will sell its 9.73 per cent, or 38.9 million shares, into the same bookbuild, reducing its holding to just over 10 per cent.