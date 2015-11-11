PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov 12

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Farmers returns to Queen St with NZ$5 mln makeover
Cotton On plans NZ expansion, including 1000 new jobs
NZ to rely on carbon credits to meet emissions pledge
IRD pallies up with Xero, MYOB
Diligent buys former competitor, posts higher revenue
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Record tourist numbers boost accommodation coffers
MyFarm struggles to find orchards
Q&A: Lewis Road Creamery chief executive Peter Cullinane
Rising tide of Auckland buyers lifts house sales