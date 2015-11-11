PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Nov 12

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Farmers returns to Queen St with NZ$5 mln makeover

bit.ly/1kpwS4d

Cotton On plans NZ expansion, including 1000 new jobs

bit.ly/1SjlEsc

NZ to rely on carbon credits to meet emissions pledge

bit.ly/1MB3iTq

IRD pallies up with Xero, MYOB

bit.ly/1NLfGRR

Diligent buys former competitor, posts higher revenue

bit.ly/1SjnhGr

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Record tourist numbers boost accommodation coffers

bit.ly/1WS36k8

MyFarm struggles to find orchards

bit.ly/1lksROG

Q&A: Lewis Road Creamery chief executive Peter Cullinane

bit.ly/1MXcmnL

Rising tide of Auckland buyers lifts house sales

bit.ly/1PoWhHI