PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - May 28

WELLINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST

NZ fails to act on environmental vows: Twenty years of broken promises and failures to meet environmental obligations have left New Zealand with little to be proud of, according to a new “wake-up call” report issued on the eve of a global summit.

Nats thought about pension change: National’s pension age pledge was debated internally within the party but a decision was made to stick with the promise to keep the age at 65.

$55m cathedral restoration plan mooted: Heritage campaigners outlined a $55 million plan to restore Christ Church Cathedral after thousands of protesters took to the streets to save the Anglican Church at the weekend.

Keys flew home early after Urewera threat: Prime Minister John Key has revealed that he and wife Bronagh flew home from London a day early after police told them he was a potential target of militia-style groups operating in the Urewera mountains.

Government defends prison contractor: The Government is adamant Serco is fit to manage New Zealand prisons, despite the company being investigated in the United Kingdom for “unsafe” practices.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Govt doing a rethink of move to bigger class sizes: The Government has agreed to set up a working party to look at the effect of new class ratio formulas on intermediate and middle schools - effectively an admission it blundered on that aspect of the policy.

4.4 quake shakes Christchurch awake: Some Christchurch residents were given a “rude awakening” this morning, with a magnitude 4.4 earthquake striking at 5am.

Govt’s $166m R&D policy tipped to fail: One of the Government’s flagship research and development policies promoted in last week’s Budget will fail to deliver results, says the chairman of a Christchurch nanotechnology firm.

Aged care pay inequality a costly fix: John Key says the difference in pay between aged-care workers in the community and those at hospitals is a problem, but fixing it would come at a high cost to the Government.

Auckland rail loop threatens tower plan: Ownership of many properties, including Auckland’s largest inner-city mall, could change as plans for Auckland’s underground rail loop edge closer.

