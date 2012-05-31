PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - June 1

WELLINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Breakup buzz in Reynolds’ wake: Paul Reynolds has clocked off as chief executive of Telecom as speculation resurfaces over his payout and the possible breakup of the company.

Traders, not Fonterra, blamed for milk price: Fonterra is keeping to the rules when it sets the price it pays farmers for their milk, the Commerce Commission says.

Tech centres will close, say schools: Three Wellington technology centres say they will be forced to close if changes announced in the Budget go ahead.

Greens pay staff to gather anti-asset-sales signatures: The Green Party is spending $50,000 paying people to collect signatures for a citizens-initiated referendum on asset sales.

Survey picks quake exodus: Nearly 55,000 people may leave earthquake-affected Christchurch over the next five years, The Press’ local issues survey suggests.

Educators unite to get rid of staff cuts: Education groups will join forces next week in a bid to overturn the Government’s revised class student-teacher ratio funding formula.

Voting packs for TAF scheme sent to Fonterra farmers: A mass mail-out is under way to Fonterra Co-operative Group’s 10,500 farmer shareholders of the voting packs for the June 25 special meeting on the controversial Trading Among Farmers scheme.

High flyers lift Pumpkin Patch board: Briscoe Group boss Rod Duke, who will join Pumpkin Patch’s board as a non-executive director in June, says he has been disappointed with the children’s clothing retailer’s performance over the past few years.

Couriers tip rise in freight charges: Amateur internet traders face a hit in the pocket after couriers warned that their fees will rise through increases in road-user charges and insurance.

Japanese buyer has big golf plans: A Japanese investor has bought Canterbury’s upmarket Terrace Downs golfing resort, taking control of the 250ha rural property with its large stone-clad lodge.

