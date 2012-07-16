PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 17

WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Sorry guys, women are smarter: Kiwi women are winning the battle of the brains and achieving higher IQ scores than men for the first time in 100 years, new research reveals.

Councils to pressure Govt over reforms: The nation’s councils have voted unanimously to lobby the Government over its proposed local government reforms.

Maori Party urged: pick mana or money: The Maori Party has been challenged to choose between “mana and money” and walk away from its support deal with National over comments by Prime Minister John Key.

PGC divests to pay bank: Embattled Pyne Gould Corporation has shrunk its stakes in two key investments - lender Heartland and farming firm PGG Wrightson - with the proceeds for reducing bank debt.

Foreigners taking top state sector jobs: New figures reveal the Government spent more than $15,000 recruiting a new head of Work and Income - only for her to quit and head back to Britain within months. The case has renewed concerns over a lack of kiwis taking top state sector jobs. Foreigners have been appointed in charge of the health, education, Treasury and tax departments.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Motorist-pays ideas top council list for filling funding gap: Auckland motorists face a growing possibility of paying tolls to keep using existing roads under council staff recommendations for plugging a transport funding gap of up to $15 billion.

Key acknowledged water rights in 2009: Prime Minister John Key acknowledged Maori had “specific rights and interests” in fresh water in a 2009 letter to iwi leaders, the Waitangi Tribunal heard yesterday.

Perpetual confronted over $28m loan: Trustee company Perpetual faces a “please explain” notice from its professional association over the handling of a $28 million related party loan.

Shanghai magnate plans hotel on $53m CBD site: A multimillionaire Shanghai businessman has bought a long-vacant site in Auckland’s CBD and is planning a five-star hotel tower there. Furu Ding of the wealthy New Development Group paid $53 million for one of the central city’s biggest empty sites at 106 Albert St, the former Royal International Hotel site, now a carpark spanning Victoria St West and Elliott St.

Fletcher chief defends pay rate cuts: Fletcher Building chief executive Jonathan Ling says pay rate reductions on the huge Canterbury earthquake repair are simply a matter of supply and demand.

Warning to funds on Australian investments: New Zealand fund managers need to be more transparent about how much they are investing in Australia, according to a global research firm.

