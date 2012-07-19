PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - JUly 20

WELLINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

Work and Income staff sacked over conduct: Three more Work and Income staff have been fired after a review that suggests as many as one-tenth of staff may be inappropriately accessing beneficiaries’ details.

Maori seek injunction on Mighty River sale: A group of Waikato Maori are seeking a legal injunction to stop the partial sale of Mighty River Power.

Longer lifespans add to Super cost: Statistics New Zealand projections of how long we will live have been boosted, raising the possibility of longer-than-expected retirements and a larger Government superannuation bill.

F&P jobs to go - Union: Union sources say 29 jobs will go from Fisher & Paykel Appliances’ refrigeration factory in Auckland as the firm moves more work to Thailand.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Govt rejects city’s tolls, fuel tax ideas: Bowker There will be no tolls or a regional petrol tax to pay for Auckland’s $2.86 billion city rail link, Transport Minister Gerry Brownlee says.

Tribunal urged to rule Maori have full rights: The Maori Council has closed its case before the Waitangi Tribunal by urging it to find that Maori have full ownership rights over water and to defy the Prime Minister’s apparent dismissiveness by expressing that in strong terms.

Big tobacco fights to beat NZ’s rules: A multinational cigarette company has started an aggressive fightback against laws and price rises intended to make people quit the habit.

Tourism NZ under pressure: Tourism New Zealand is defending its promotion of the country overseas amid growing claims the overall strategy and efforts by the industry are faltering.

Directors face likely stint in jail: Three former Capital + Merchant Finance directors have been warned they are likely to go to prison after being convicted on Crimes Act charges in what has been dubbed one of the most important commercial theft cases in recent years.

