PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 27

WELLINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

IRD worker faces 163 fraud-related charges: An IRD employee allegedly created fake passports, birth certificates, IRD numbers and application forms for her own monetary gain.

Gay couples may be allowed to marry before the next election, with MPs switching sides to back a bill sprung on Parliament.

Key trails rich-listers with $50m fortune: Prime Minister John Key is on the verge of falling off the National Business Review’s Rich List for 2012, with a reported $5 million drop in his personal wealth over the last year.

Incoming dairy boss seeks smooth entry: Fonterra chairman-elect John Wilson says ensuring the smoothest of board leadership transitions and uniting the farmer-owned co-operative after the internal share debate are his priorities.

Mainfreight announces bold goal: Global logistics firm Mainfreight intends to become New Zealand’s largest company by the time it turns 50 in 2028.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Number of new shops raises fear: A leading economist has raised fears about the number of new shops being built when retail spending growth is relatively flat.

Economics kills the refinery that protesters couldn’t close: Economics has finally achieved what decades of opposition failed to win - the end of oil refining on one of the most important cultural sites for both European and indigenous Australians.

Bank holds OCR but stays mum on future: The Reserve Bank kept the official cash rate on hold at its all-time low of 2.5 per cent yesterday but was non-committal about the future, beyond saying the outlook remained consistent with its view in the June monetary policy statement, which had implied no rise until the June quarter next year.

Bosses not keen to hire more staff: Most New Zealand employers are planning to hold their staff numbers steady until sufficient signs emerge of an economic uplift, a recruitment survey says.

Labour says views on mining close to Govt‘s: Labour’s finance spokesman, David Parker, says his party’s policies on oil, gas and mineral extraction are close to those of the Government.

