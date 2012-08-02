PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 3

WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Maori Council makes bullying claim after water threat: The Maori Council has accused the Government of bullying after it threatened to go ahead with the partial privatisation of Mighty River Power without waiting for the Waitangi Tribunal’s recommendation.

Wiped data claim fuels war of words: Tensions between ACC Minister Judith Collins and former ACC chairman John Judge have boiled over in public after claims an investigation into a leaked email had been hampered because Mr Judge had replaced his computer and wiped data.

Anger as commercial settlements faster: Commercial earthquake claims are being settled faster than residential claims, leaving many Christchurch homeowners angry and frustrated.

NZ pharma company may be up for sale: Douglas Pharmaceuticals, the largest New Zealand-owned drugs manufacturer, may be up for sale.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

We’re not waiting, Govt tells tribunal: The Government says it will decide early next month if it will go ahead with the sale of Mighty River shares this year, whether it has a detailed Waitangi Tribunal report on Maori water rights or not.

Politics helped kill cable: Any future move to provide another internet cable out of New Zealand will probably need a “significant proportion” of local funding to succeed, says Pacific Fibre co-founder Rod Drury.

Third of KiwiSavers cashing in: About one-third of eligible retirees applied to take their money out of KiwiSaver last month and the country’s largest provider expects it to rise to 50 per cent.

Airport feeling thwarted: The Commerce Commission’s straitjacket approach to regulating returns on Auckland International Airport’s assets is strangling the country’s main gateway airport from necessary expansion.

