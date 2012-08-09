PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 10

WELLINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key defends ‘hard call’ to miss service: Prime Minister John Key will miss the commemorative service for the two soldiers killed in Afghanistan, opting to go ahead instead with a trip to the United States to support his son at a baseball tournament.

MP’s family split over gay marriage bill: The gay marriage bill is not just dividing Parliament, it has also sparked a public - but polite - disagreement inside one MP’s family.

Business ‘gets free firefighting ride’: A Government review is set to shake up funding of the Fire Service amid claims of freeloading by the corporate sector. Internal Affairs Minister Chris Tremain yesterday released details of a review of the service, to be completed by the end of the year.

Apple fights Kiwi over letter ‘i’: A Hamilton inventor who is locked in a legal trademark battle with United States technology giant Apple has the peace of mind that his legal costs will be paid - but only if he wins.

Smelter ‘in really difficult situation’: The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter near Bluff is “in a really difficult financial situation” and is not ruling out staffing changes to secure its future, NZAS management say.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Mystery group in Dotcom meeting: The involvement of a secret Government organisation before the raid on Kim Dotcom’s mansion emerged during cross-examination of a police witness in the High Court at Auckland yesterday.

ACC faces new privacy breach claim: The Accident Compensation Corporation is investigating another potential privacy breach which may be similar to the gaffe that saw details of thousands of claimants sent to Bronwyn Pullar last year.

Skyhawks finally heading overseas: The air force’s retired Skyhawks and Aermacchi trainer jets are finally likely to be sent overseas to new owners, though the Government will probably earn a pittance from their sale.

MediaWorks gets a boost: The chances of a stable future for TV3 owner MediaWorks have been given a boost by the arrival of a new investor.

Huawei welcomes govt checks on networks: A local representative of Chinese telco Huawei says there is a standing invitation for governments to test its networks following fears in foreign media that the company is a security threat.

GFC means new economic thinking: Bollard: We are living in a new economic world since the global financial crisis, Reserve Bank governor Alan Bollard says.

