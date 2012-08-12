PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 13

WELLINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Minister furious over ACC’s privacy stance: ACC Minister Judith Collins wants the state insurer to start sacking staff who breach a new “zero tolerance” policy on privacy breaches.

Mt Tongariro map shows areas of risk: A map showing danger zones around Mt Tongariro in the event of another eruption has been released.

Contact earnings forecast to rise: Contact Energy is expected to report a pickup in underlying earnings, but faces headwinds from state asset sales and Meridian’s contract negotiations with the Tiwai aluminium smelter.

Danger for markets if asset sales fall flat: New Zealand risks scoring “the most enormous of own goals” if the partial sell-down of state-owned assets flops, warns NZX chairman Andrew Harmos.

Group casts new cloud over asset sale: A Lake Taupo lobby group is calling for the Mighty River Power share float to include a warning it may face a water use review, after claims it is causing erosion by holding lake levels too high for too long.

Olympic heroes face cash freeze: Government funding for high-performance sport will be frozen for at least the next two years despite athletes exceeding expectations in the medal haul at the London Olympics.

If you’re a travel agent or an accountant, you could be facing “extinction” by 2017. Car manufacturers, retail and IT workers may also need to start thinking about a new career path as consumers increasingly turn to the internet for services and employers outsource for cheaper labour.

Mixed forecast for report cards: The reporting season gets into full swing this week when NZX-listed Contact Energy and state-owned power generator Meridian Energy report their results for the June year.

Iwi wins right to lift waterfront rent: Ngati Whatua o Orakei Maori Trust Board has won a big victory in a long-running dispute over the value of its land near Auckland’s waterfront.

Global worries lead to drop in farmer confidence: The latest quarterly Rabobank rural confidence survey, completed in late June, showed a more modest deterioration in confidence among New Zealand farmers, on the back of a significant fall in the previous quarter.

