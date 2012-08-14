PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 15

WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST

Petrol price close to record: A second increase in five days has pushed petrol “perilously close” to a record high.

Proposed laws target cyber-bullying: Tough proposed laws will criminalise cyber-bullying and require schools to take action against digital tormentors.

Foreign labour queried: Immigration NZ approves hiring of 1744 foreign workers in past year despite high unemployment.

NZ may have to match company tax cuts: New Zealand could be forced to consider following Australia’s lead if our trans-Tasman neighbours cut their company tax rate by as much as 5 per cent.

Contact expects to cut back capital spending: Contact Energy is signalling it will ramp up dividends in the coming years as it moves into a period of “sweating the assets” amid excess generation capacity.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Expectation of house price rises growing: Fewer Aucklanders consider it a good time to buy a house and more expect house prices to rise, according to ASB’s quarterly survey of housing market sentiment.

Shareholders say yes, and billionaire takes control: American billionaire vineyard owner Bill Foley got approval yesterday to take control of the NZX-listed New Zealand Wine Company.

Car sales drive retail uptick: Activity in the retail sector rebounded briskly in the June quarter after its post-World Cup contraction in the first three months of the year.

Truckometer drops for second month: ANZ’s Truckometer has dropped for the second month in a row, possibly indicating some loss of economic momentum in the new year.

Fast food giant faces union action: Unite Union is taking Burger King to the Employment Relations Authority, accusing the fast food giant of exploiting young migrant workers and running an anti-union campaign.

