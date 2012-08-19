PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug. 20

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Three Kiwi soldiers killed in bomb attack: Prime Minister John Key says New Zealand won’t “cut and run” from Afghanistan after three Kiwi soldiers were killed in a Taliban bomb attack.

- - - -

Backpackers are tourism’s backbone: The New Zealand economy has a lot to thank young backpackers and travellers for. The 15-29 age group is not only growing, but outperforming the rest of our visitor market.

- - - -

Hamilton hotels share sell-off: Maori business heavyweight Waikato-Tainui is believed to be considering selling a large slice of its Hamilton hotel interests.

- - - -

Traders hope price of wool has turned: Wool traders are hoping a one-sale price spike for carpet wools signals the end of a year-long slide in returns.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ soldiers killed in Afghanistan: The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a roadside bomb attack which has left three New Zealand soldiers dead in Afghanistan.

- - - -

Powerful US senator to hear NZ case for trade deal: The Government is hosting one of the United States’ most influential senators, Max Baucus, for a visit and Prime Minister John Key is expected to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement with him.

- - - -

Experts pick low result for Fletcher: Sharemarket heavyweight Fletcher Building - faced with soft building activity in Australia and tough domestic conditions - will reach only the lower end of its financial targets when it reports its June full-year result this week, say analysts.

- - - -

Institutional investors divided over pokie deal: Institutional investment reaction is divided over SkyCity Entertainment Group’s pokies-for-convention-centre proposal.

- - - -