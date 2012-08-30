PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Aug 31

WELLINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Ngati Toa wins $75m settlement: The Police College, a former hospital and police stations around Wellington are part of a hard-fought $75 million Treaty settlement secured by Ngati Toa.

Gull and Customs in court over tax rate: Customs is seeking $22 million from independent fuel retailer Gull, after discovering it has been quietly adding butane to its petrol since 2003.

Targets for judges called for in ministry review: Targets and performance reviews for judges are recommended in a scathing review of the Justice Ministry.

Solid Energy wasted millions: West Coast miners’ jobs are on the line because Solid Energy wasted millions of dollars on a failing biofuels business, West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O‘Connor claims.

Broker to push Acurity takeover: Broker Forsyth Barr has been hired to push a partial takeover offer for Acurity Health , after independent directors advised shareholders to reject the offer because it was “materially below” the underlying value of the company.

Wet conditions dampen PGG Wrightson results: PGG Wrightson is picking a significant improvement in earnings from its seeds and grain sales in the 2013 financial year after a poor result from Australia dragged down the 2012 result.

Gay adoption on the agenda: The issue of gay adoption is set to make its way on to the parliamentary agenda in a private member’s bill sponsored by Labour list MP Jacinda Ardern.

MPs’ liquor vote backs the teens: After two years of debate, a landmark Law Commission report and thousands of public submissions, the minimum age at which a person can buy alcohol.

Still too early to let Fiji back in, advises Key: Prime Minister John Key will tell other Pacific leaders Fiji does not deserve to be reinstated to the Pacific Islands Forum yet, despite New Zealand and Australia relaxing sanctions to reward progress made towards elections in 2014.

Cullen in vow not to shut up shops: NZ Post chairman Sir Michael Cullen yesterday pledged there would be no more PostShop closures before a wide- ranging review of the company’s retail operations due for completion next year.

Banks’ profits hold steady: A sharp decline in bad debt helped New Zealand’s five big banks maintain their profitability over the first half of the year, says international consultancy PwC.

Second NZ oil basin could create 5,500 jobs: Developing another oil and gas basin in New Zealand could grow exports by $1.5 billion a year and create a further 5,500 jobs, according to a Government report.

