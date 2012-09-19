PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept 20

WELLINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Quake danger is over-estimated, says expert: Insurance companies are over-estimating the level of danger an earthquake poses to New Zealand commercial buildings, causing insurance premiums to rise sharply, a Californian seismic expert says.

U.S. wants NZ in strategic alliance: New Zealand is of increasing strategic importance to the United States, says a Washington-based expert ahead of the first visit by an American defence secretary since the height of the Cold War.

Scrutiny drives oil sector to rethink: The Government needs to do a better job of selling the oil industry to the public, executives have told an industry conference facing waves of protest action.

High dollar negating sairy gains: Farmers are taking a cautious approach to the recent upswing in dairy prices amid fears the strength of the New Zealand dollar could sap the positive impact the United States drought is having on the market.

Budget airline turbocharges schedule: Jetstar will significantly increase its domestic services from Wellington to Auckland and Christchurch from November 15.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Jetstar goes after AirNZ on lucrative domestic route: Budget airline Jetstar is fuelling growing competition on domestic routes with extra flights and aggressive discounting, aiming to capture close to a third of the market.

Dotcom: A visit from the money man: The continuing drama of John Banks and his mayoral donations reached new heights yesterday when one of the protagonists - Kim Dotcom - turned up in Parliament and left with a parting shot at the Prime Minister.

‘Low ball’ share offers back: Vector investors are again the targets in a fresh round of “low ball” share offers by Stock & Share Trading Company.

Tower: 100pc of F&P worth $3.31 per share: Fisher & Paykel Appliances is worth $3.31 a share to Haier should the Chinese firm be successful in pulling off a full takeover of the New Zealand firm, according to Tower Investments, which owns a 3.68 per cent stake in the local whiteware maker.

Asia ‘can double NZ farm exports’: New Zealand could more than double the value of its agricultural exports by 2050 if it makes the most of the opportunities presented by growth in Asia, ANZ chief executive Mike Smith says.

