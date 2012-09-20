PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Sept 21

WELLINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

Capital’s problem buildings identified: Up to 65 Wellington buildings could have the same potentially fatal weaknesses as Christchurch’s CTV building, which collapsed killing 115 people.

Mayor eyes sisterhood with San Francisco: Closer business links between Wellington and San Francisco, as sister cities, could be in place within a year, Wellington Mayor Celia Wade-Brown says.

Easy does it for closer military ties with US: After a 30-year standoff, the US and New Zealand are making up for lost time. Beneath the quiet diplomacy there has been an aggressive push to step up co-operation between our armed forces.

Haier takeover could lower F&P’s brand value - expert: The Fisher & Paykel Appliances brand has lost pulling power at home and will become just another whiteware label if Haier’s takeover succeeds, a branding expert says.

IAG eases cover for new homes: Insurance cover will become easier to obtain for new home build customers and wider areas of Canterbury following a period of less seismic activity, the country’s largest insurer IAG NZ says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Rail renaissance faces challenge: Auckland’s public transport system has taken a quantum leap since the first diesel train shuffled into the $211 million Britomart station nine years ago, but it remains a political punchbag.

SAS ‘will send a message’ - defence analyst: The SAS isbeing re-deployed to Afghanistan to send a message to the killers of five New Zealand soldiers and lead patrols against the Taleban, a defence analyst has suggested.

NZ walks fine line between powers: Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman is confident that deepening military co-operation with the US will not endanger New Zealand’s relationship with China, saying we can be friends with both major powers.

Target refined for Reserve Bank: Three changes to the policy targets agreement between the governor of the Reserve Bank and the Government are only minor, says Minister of Finance Bill English.

Asian tourists targeted: Auckland Airport plans to step up its efforts in developing markets to attract more visitors.

