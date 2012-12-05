PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 6

WELLINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Canterbury teachers to strike over changes: Hundreds of Canterbury teachers have decided to strike against the Government’s proposed overhaul of the region’s schools, with almost every school in Christchurch set to be affected.

Phone bets legitimate says Horan: Sacked NZ First MP Brendan Horan is defending his use of a parliamentary phone to ring a TAB bet line, saying it was personal use that was allowed.

Milk company A2 to raise $20m to boost sales: Alternative milk company A2 Corporation has announced a NZ$20 million ($16.49 million) capital raising to speed up its global sales plan. All up some 180 million shares will be available for investors in A2 at 50 cents each.

Hallenstein Glasson reports a strong start: Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson has reported a strong start to the financial year. Sales for the four months ended November 30 were 7 per cent higher and profitability was also ahead of last year, as the company continues to invest in its stores and build its brand.

McCully demands ‘fulsome apology’ from Goff: Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully is demanding a “fulsome apology” from Phil Goff, after the former Labour leader accused a longtime friend of Mr McCully of failing to disclose a conflict of interest.

Peters denies he acted too hastily: Winston Peters has defended the expulsion of NZ First list MP Brendan Horan from the party, saying it was the right call even if he is cleared of allegations he misused his late mother’s money.

Air NZ wins quick benefits from Hobbit: Air New Zealand says it is already benefiting from The Hobbit, even before the movie’s wide release.

Fonterra hunts for new HQ: The world’s largest global milk processor and dairy exporter wants to move into New Zealand’s best new building in four years, in a NZ$100 million-plus boost for the construction sector.

Maori King warns of dysfunction, tells Pakeha to mind own business: King Tuheitia has again written to Waikato-Tainui members warning them that politically the tribe is on the “brink of calamity” and pointedly telling “Pakeha commentators” to keep out of the tribe’s business.

Sudden death of 120 cows to be investigated: Investigations are underway into the sudden death of 120 cows on a farm in south Taranaki. Owner John Murphy is distraught after the cows began dropping dead yesterday afternoon, 30 minutes after water troughs had been topped up using a portable tank.

