PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 11

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Property price hits high: The residential property boom gathered steam last month, with the Real Estate Institute’s median selling price hitting an all-time high.

- - - -

Court extends asset-freezing orders: An order freezing the assets of suspected Ponzi scheme operator David Ross will continue until February, as he moves to sell goods to cover his household bills.

- - - -

Warehouse moves into ‘cut-throat’ market: The Warehouse Group will boost its shaky brand power with the purchase of Noel Leeming Group, but it is joining a cut-throat, margin-choking market, analysts warn.

- - - -

Online auction site fails to take off: Temuka’s Daniel Manson envisioned he would be the owner of a successful business when he bought an auction website, AuctionMe, in 2004, but it remains static.

- - - -

Events boost Wellington’s tourism economy: Hosting entertainment and industry events helped boost Wellington’s tourism economy during November, attracting visitors to lift weekend hotel bookings almost 13 per cent.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ firms pick dollar to peak above US86c: Kiwi businesses expect the New Zealand dollar to peak against the US dollar in June next year at US86.2c, according to ASB’s kiwi dollar barometer.

- - - -

Tree removal easier under new law: The Government’s moves to permanently abolish tree protection rules for those not already named on district plans will be further strengthened by a proposed law change, an expert says.

- - - -

Seismic rules tipped to boost building work: Auckland builder George Levick expects tougher new seismic standards to be a big boost to the construction sector.

- - - -

Fonterra boosts forecast payout: Fonterra has revised its forecast payout range for the 2012/13 season to $5.90-$6 per kg of milksolids, up 25c per kg compared with the previous forecast, reflecting a recovery in dairy prices that has taken place since May.

- - - -

Telecom fixes mobile roaming rate: New Zealanders travelling overseas can now pay a flat daily fee for browsing the internet, checking emails or logging onto Facebook on their smartphones.

- - - -