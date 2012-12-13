PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 14

WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

US move may push kiwi up: New Zealand manufacturers are likely to get no relief after the United States Federal Reserve committed to pumping further stimulus into the US economy.

Fracking ‘could create 7000 jobs’: Venture Taranaki joins the fracking debate with a study that forecasts billions of dollars and thousands of jobs over the next decade if fracking is allowed to continue.

Customs warning on Christmas imports: Consumers shopping online for Christmas presents are running the risk that gifts from overseas might not make it to the tree unless import duty and GST are paid.

PGGW to resume dividends: Listed rural services firm PGG Wrightson says it intends to restart dividends, nearly four years after it last rewarded shareholders with a dividend payment.

David Bain’s claim in limbo: The sorry saga of the Bain compensation claim will be revisited in the new year when the Government has to decide whether to commission a fresh report.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Kiwi rockets on shock Fed move: Exporters face more pressure after the New Zealand dollar rose against the US on news the Federal Reserve will add to its monetary stimulus programme.

Building upturn bodes well for manufacturing: A gauge of activity in the manufacturing sector continues to hover in the neutral zone between expansion and contraction.

Job ads fall to 2 year low: Job advertisements fell last month and are pointing to an unemployment rate around 7 per cent, ANZ says.

Turia going, legacy staying: Maori Party co-leader Tariana Turia will not stand for Parliament again in 2014, saying she will finally go ahead with plans to retire and could step down as party co-leader by the middle of next year.

‘Aussie’ Kiwis may get back welfare rights: More than 100,000 New Zealanders living as “indefinite temporaries” in Australia may finally gain rights to Australian welfare and student loans following a landmark joint transtasman inquiry.

