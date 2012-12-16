PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 17

WELLINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Tough times force closures: A slew of Wellington restaurants are shutting their doors as rising costs and tight-fisted customers are increasingly starting to bite.

Horan’s wife has had ‘gutsful of this madness’: The wife of embattled independent MP Brendan Horan says her husband should not be held responsible for his mother who “did whatever she damn well pleased” with her money.

Fairfax to pay debt by selling Trade Me: Fairfax Media , owner of Stuff.co.nz, is expected to confirm its 51 per cent sell-down in online auction house Trade Me when the markets in New Zealand and Australia open this morning.

ANZ leads the homefront in mortgage war: This year has been great for homeowners, who have benefited from flurries of home loan cuts as interest rates remain at record lows.

Economists mixed on prospects: The economy may have been getting some traction from the building sector in the past few months, but some economists think weakness elsewhere will leave us in a growth pothole.

Traders busy and shoppers happy: New Zealanders are flocking to the shops to stock up for Christmas, with eftpos spending up on last year.

US keen on NZ-China link: The United States not only approves of New Zealand’s close relationship with China, it is counting on it, says Assistant Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, who was in Wellington at the weekend for strategic talks.

Let the Trade Me bidding begin: The local market will be braced for a flurry of action today as Fairfax ,FXJ.AX> moves to sell down its remaining 51 per cent stake in online auction site Trade Me.

China keen to link up with Air NZ: The head of China Southern Airlines wants to forge a relationship with Air New Zealand to build on each others’ domestic networks.

GDP growth has likely slowed: A slowdown from the first half of the year is expected when economic growth figures for the September quarter come out on Thursday.

