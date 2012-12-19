PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 20

WELLINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

‘We may walk away from transport plans’: Moves to renege on support for the Basin Flyover could see cash pulled from other capital transport projects, the New Zealand Transport Agency has told the Wellington City Council.

Heat on Parata after falling out with CEO: Prime Minister John Key is standing by Education Minister Hekia Parata after a disastrous falling out sparked the shock resignation of her chief executive Lesley Longstone.

Skyline buys out partner SkyCity: Skyline Enterprises has bought the other half of Christchurch Casino for $80 million from co-owner SkyCity Entertainment.

Possible sale of three SOE power companies: Fresh from its court victory on asset sales, the Government is considering selling all three state-owned electricity companies next year.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

A maverick in a dirty business: When Tau Henare put his hand up for the Speaker’s job, some of his colleagues were convinced it was designed to buy himself leverage to get a cushy job after politics, such as a diplomatic posting to the Pacific.

Adelaide all go for SkyCity: SkyCity Entertainment Group says it is ready to cope with NZ$725 million worth of development work if it gets the green light for a proposed Auckland convention centre, after yesterday revealing plans for a vast Adelaide expansion.

Foreign firms’ profit drop boosts accounts: New Zealand’s external accounts improved slightly in the September quarter, but only because of lower profits earned by foreign-owned companies.

