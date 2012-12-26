PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Dec 27

WELLINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Shares in hold zone after good year: Shares in telecommunications network company Chorus are cheap, but final government regulation on the pricing raises the level of uncertainty for the share, according to a Morningstar analysis of the local stock market.

Foreigners flood in for Chch rebuild: Immigration figures released this month showed visas issued to workers helping rebuild the earthquake-hit city totalled 404 in the past six months, compared with 206 the first half of the year.

Military requests leave passengers on ice: Bags bumped off a delayed Jetstar flight to Christchurch made way for equipment military people wanted for a trip to Antarctica, the airline says.

Weather may dampen New Year plans: New Year celebrations could be damp for parts of the North Island, with rain forecast in several areas.

Mall fever takes over at Boxing Day sales: Shoppers took to the Boxing Day sales with gritted teeth yesterday, battling full carparks, queues and crowds to snap up bargains.

City Mission to tourists: Pay up: Auckland City Mission leaders say they were not aware of foreign tour groups at their Christmas lunch and have called for any “irresponsible” operator who may have sent one to offer a donation.

MP wades into ACC battle: An MP has demanded ACC explain why it has more than halved overseas care payments to a British woman whose daughter was left severely disabled after a New Zealand medical misadventure.

New Year party? Pack a raincoat: Wind and rain look set to dampen New Year festivities over many parts of the country.

