PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb. 1

WELLINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

House price rise draws rate caution: House price rises are spreading beyond the hot markets of Auckland and Canterbury and are likely to continue this year because of extremely low mortgage rates, some economists say.

- - - -

KiwiSaver obstacle to Tower sell-off: Listed insurer Tower’s role as a default KiwiSaver provider could yet be a complication if the company sells its investment arm.

- - - -

Big Mac index says kiwi dollar rate perfect: A new edition of a light-hearted guide to the “correct” rate for currencies - The Economist’s Big Mac Index - reveals that despite exporter’s complaints, the New Zealand dollar is almost perfectly valued against the US dollar.

- - - -

Newly listed Enprise eyeing expansion: Auckland software company Enprise Group plans to expand after listing today on National Stock Exchange of Australia.

- - - -

Fears Henry the tuatara might be infertile: Legendary lothario Henry the tuatara may be firing blanks. Henry, believed about 116, has spent much of his life celibate after suffering from a cancerous growth in his nether regions for years but, once the growth was removed about five years ago, he hit the breeding scene with a vengeance, siring at least 14 babies. However, tuatarium staff are worried he has become infertile.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

SkyCity sets sights on Asia: SkyCity Entertainment Group is looking at moving into the thriving Asian market, opening a giant venue in the Philippines in what could be a NZ$200 million venture set to take planned capital expenditure to almost NZ$1 billion.

- - - -

Christchurch rebuild cost warning: Christchurch city councillors have been warned in a secret meeting that the cost of fixing quake damaged underground infrastructure could be much more than originally thought.

- - - -

Cheap NZ wine starts to run dry: The days of quality cheap New Zealand wine are numbered as a nationwide fall in production has put an end to a surplus that has been the delight of price-conscious consumers.

- - - -

Govt acts on cyber bullies: Justice Minister Judith Collins is to outline new measures to curb cyber bullying within the next few weeks.

- - - -

Oamaru plant to close after business sold: Summit Wool Spinners’ Oamaru plant is to close with the loss of 192 jobs after its parent company sold the business.

- - - -