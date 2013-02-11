PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb 12

WELLINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

YahooXtra users face hacking spam nightmare: Telecom has acknowledged that its YahooXtra email service had been compromised by hackers - after it initially blamed customers for the massive spam invasion.

Key keen to deter ‘boat people’ from NZ: New Zealand is considering sending potential asylum seekers to controversial Australian detention centres in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

More fuel price rises on horizon: After the latest round of petrol price hikes last week, economists and energy sector professionals are warning motorists to brace for even more shocks at the pump.

Economic crime costs NZ billions each year: White collar frauds and economic crime costs the country billions of dollar each year, government officials have concluded.

Eden Park ‘gift’ could cost millions: The Government is offering to hand over its interests in Eden Park, the Cloud and Queens Wharf to the Auckland Council, but the deal carries financial risks to ratepayers.

$2 an hour ‘common’ for migrants: Exploited migrant workers are being paid $2 an hour to work in small businesses such as ethnic restaurants. This is almost 10 times less than the figure used in a union campaign for a living wage in New Zealand.

Shock as 200 Mainzeal workers go: Mainzeal employees reacted with shock and anger to the news that around 200 staff had been made redundant in an effort to reduce the failed construction firm’s operating costs, says the company’s receiver.

We’re changing without ‘big stick’ - Telecom: Telecom says the threat of regulation on roaming charges will not change its plans for more changes to rates for its customers travelling overseas.

