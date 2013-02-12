PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb 13

WELLINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Poor Kiwis left behind, say Sallies: The Government is not doing enough to reduce child poverty, create jobs or improve housing affordability, the Salvation Army says.

‘Wogistan’ MP refuses to say sorry: NZ First MPs are privately seething at Richard Prosser’s call for Muslims to be banned from Western airlines.

Forecasts put strong dollar even higher: The “stratospheric” dollar is expected to head even higher and average around US86 cents this year, according to latest Westpac Bank forecasts, hurting the export sector.

Kirks loss prompts retail overhaul: Upmarket Wellington department store Kirkcaldie & Stains is overhauling its retail business model in an attempt to recover from the dismal loss it reported last year of more than NZ$750,000.

‘Business as usual’ at vineyard despite Mainzeal: It is business as usual for the Waiheke Island winery caught up in the Mainzeal receivership issue. Richina Pacific bought Te Motu Vineyard from the Dunleavy family and shareholders in 2011. Richina also bought the property formerly known as Isola Estate.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Smokers’ new legal spat: The Government is being sued for allowing gamblers to smoke at SkyCity casino in a landmark case which could see the end of smoker-friendly areas at bars and restaurants.

Muslim rant goes global: Richard Prosser’s “stupid” comments that young Muslim men from “Wogistan” should be banned from air travel have created headlines overseas - and Ethnic Affairs Minister Judith Collins says they could cause New Zealand “international embarrassment”.

NZ$50m-$100m Mainzeal loss tipped: An out-of-pocket Mainzeal Property and Construction subcontractor estimates the builder could record NZ$50 million to NZ$100 million of losses and says a group class action to get money back could be worthwhile - but only if it stands a good chance of success.

Air NZ top carrier: report: Air New Zealand has emerged as the top performing airline in this region in Macquarie’s aviation outlook for the year, which also says the airline could renew its relationship with Singapore Airlines.

Aussie tourists switching off NZ - survey: New Zealand is losing its appeal to its most important source of overseas visitors - Australia, according to a survey.

