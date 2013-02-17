PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - Feb 18

WELLINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Emailers shut out as chaos grows: The horror show continued for tens of thousands of YahooXtra customers at the weekend after they had their email passwords cancelled - and then many found it impossible to reset the information to gain access to their accounts.

- - - -

Asset-sales costs reach NZ$26m mark: The cost of the Government’s state asset sales programme has hit NZ$26 million and is running at $1 million a month, as opponents come within touching distance of forcing a referendum.

- - - -

Chorus may put UFB on power poles: Chorus is considering stringing more of the ultrafast broadband network up on power poles rather than burying fibre cables underground, sparking fears the flagship government scheme will be done “on the cheap”.

- - - -

Interest rates blamed for fuelling house price rises: House prices might be rising, but the reason is not a shortage of supply, an economist says.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Lotto linked to gaming woes: New figures show a sharp rise in gambling problems linked to Lotto, and health officials blame big jackpots.

- - - -

Kiwis are under-insured, finds survey: New Zealanders are under-insured by NZ$650 billion, a two-year research project has found.

- - - -

Telecom cancels email passwords of 60,000 customers: Telecom cancelled the passwords of about 60,000 Yahoo! Xtra email accounts on Saturday night to stop spam being sent from customers’ accounts.

- - - -

NZ$75m cost cut tipped for Fletcher: Fletcher Building chief executive Mark Adamson could slice costs by NZ$75 million, as the construction giant tries to pare back spending to bolster its bottom line.

- - - -