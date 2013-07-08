PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 9

WELLINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

One extreme to the other in rental market: The gap between the top and bottom ends of the rental market may never have been bigger.

- - - -

James Cameron’s Wairarapa land grab: James Cameron’s vegan diet is thought to be behind his recent decision to buy a walnut orchard in Carterton.

- - - -

Costs of imported goods set to soar: A slump in the New Zealand dollar could well signal the end of the currency’s golden run that has allowed consumers to splurge on more affordable electronics and other imported goods.

- - - -

Rangatira seeks future growth: Wellington investment company Rangatira, which in the past year took control of amusement park Rainbow’s End and bought 35 per cent in craft beer brewery Tuatara, has had a slight fall in net profit following the sale of Contract Resources.

- - - -

Retirement village firm still on track: Retirement village operator Summerset’s quarterly sales have confirmed the company is still on its growth track despite the share price declining 12.2 per cent since May.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Speak-out day for Shearer on party’s women only electorates plan: Labour leader David Shearer will have to respond today to his party’s proposal for a quota of female MPs and female-only electorate selections after spending the weekend avoiding questions on the issue.

- - - -

Key reaches out over GCSB bill: Shearer - upset at public statements - says if PM wants to negotiate he should pick up the phone and call him. Prime Minister John Key handed the Labour Party an olive branch over the GCSB bill, saying he would be willing to discuss committing to a future review of intelligence agencies in the bill.

- - - -

TV show free-for-all looms: Broadcasters are gearing up for a programme lolly scramble if MediaWorks can’t secure TV shows loosened from its grip during receivership.

- - - -

Unrest no bar to expansion into Egypt: Burger Fuel isn’t letting Egypt’s violent political unrest - which has resulted in close to 100 deaths - stand in the way of its latest international expansion plans.

- - - -

Buildings may be sold to fund project: Precinct Properties New Zealand may sell buildings to fund its $350 million 30-level Downtown Shopping Centre redevelopment.

- - - -

Grosvenor takes over Fidelity KiwiSaver: Consolidation in the KiwiSaver industry is expected to continue as a local investment services firm announces a takeover that would see it manage more than NZ$600 million of assets in the retirement scheme.

- - - -