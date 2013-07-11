PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 12

WELLINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Super-laden council suggested: Wellington City Council is opting for a super-city that will leave the capital with more councillors than Auckland.

- - - -

Petrol prices jump to new high: Petrol prices have hit an all-time high, amid claims from the AA that the latest rise is unjustified.

- - - -

Treasury gives four options to control debt: Treasury officials have released a “menu of options” to help prevent debt spiralling out of control, including hiking GST, raising the retirement age and curbing increases in health spending.

- - - -

Airport valuation in hands of court: While Wellington Airport’s decision to accede to Commerce Commission caps on monopoly returns has been welcomed by the industry, a pending court decision could upset the apple cart.

- - - -

Seafood deal with Taiwan will take time to trickle down: New Zealand’s seafood industry is hoping the trade deal with Taiwan will help buoy weak exports back to numbers last seen in 2000 when they were worth about $30 million a year to the sector.

- - - -

Online buyers to dodge ‘stupid’ tax: Online shoppers will find a way to dodge a “sticky plaster” tax on international purchases, Consumer NZ says.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Jobs boost as parties stick to lines: Auckland’s NZ$400 million International Convention Centre has come a step closer amid heated accusations that MPs failed to vote with their conscience in backing a law change which will allow increased gambling facilities at SkyCity.

- - - -

Treasury’s tough line on NZ debt trap: Unpopular policies including means testing of superannuation and linking payment increases to inflation should be considered by governments as part of a prescription to avoid a long-term debt blowout, the Treasury says.

- - - -

Scientist warns biosecurity at risk from new trade deals: A prominent agricultural scientist says New Zealand deserves only a half-mark for its biosecurity efforts - and warns that new free-trade agreements and increased tourism could pose a threat at the border.

- - - -

Parliament to get rules on tracking: Rules for accessing emails, security pass details and other information inside Parliament will be reviewed after concerns an MP and a journalist were tracked without permission.

- - - -

Synlait welcomes Dutch swoop: FrieslandCampina Investments, a subsidiary of Holland’s Royal FrieslandCampina, will hold about 7.5 per cent of Synlait Milk after a surprise swoop on this week’s initial public offer.

- - - -

Govt urged to tax online goods: One of the country’s main bicycle retailers says stores will go out of business unless the Government finds a way to level the playing field and charge GST on overseas online purchases.

- - - -