PRESS DIGEST-New Zealand newspapers - July 31

Fat tax would add NZ$1 to butter: A fat tax is being suggested as a possible way to improve the health of New Zealanders by encouraging people to replace some saturated fats with polyunsaturated fats.

Investors looking beyond property: For the first time in nine months, rental property has lost its ranking as the asset that investors say is most likely to give the best returns. It now shares honours with term deposits, according to an ASB Bank survey.

Skilled truckies set to be dumped: A country-wide truck driver shortage is set to escalate with immigration changes sending the transport industry into panic mode.

Crown urges tribunal to refuse radio review: The Government has asked the Waitangi Tribunal not to grant an urgent hearing to Maori who are seeking a share of the country’s “digital dividend” radio spectrum.

Deep South Ice Cream to close old factory: The Invercargill Deep South Ice Cream plant will close next month, affecting 11 jobs.

Key stands clear of inquiry fallout: Prime Minister John Key is seeking to distance himself from damaging fallout from David Henry’s inquiry into the leak of the GCSB spy agency report, just as his controversial GCSB bill returns to Parliament.

Politicians face off over housing proposals: National and Labour have gone head to head over their affordable housing policies as National ministers tried to discredit Labour’s new proposal to prevent foreigners buying homes.

Real estate heads doubt Labour plan: Real estate agency bosses don’t back the Labour Party’s foreign house buyer exclusion policy, saying sheer lack of supply is the nub of the issue.

New China heat on NZ baby formula: New Zealand’s lucrative reputation for high-quality dairy produce continues to get a battering from the Chinese media, despite efforts by this country’s government to reassure consumers in the world’s second-biggest economy that Kiwi milk products are safe.

Tourism Holdings gives US operations some gas: Tourism Holdings’ United States operation is about to expand with the launch there of the Britz brand.

